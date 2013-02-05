What does it take to get banned by all social media platforms?

Andrew Tate knows. The former kickboxer rose to fame in 2016 when he was removed from TV show Big Brother over a video which appeared to depict him attacking a woman.

He went on to gain notoriety online, with Twitter banning him for saying women should "bear responsibility" for being sexually assaulted.

Mr Tate has been banned from other social media platforms like YouTube, Facebook and Instagram, with TikTok also removing him, saying "misogyny is a hateful ideology that is not tolerated".

Teachers and parents in Wales have expressed concern as they've seen a rise in boys quoting Mr Tate. When asked to write about their idols, some secondary school boys wanted to write about Mr Tate.

Mr Tate, who has been approached by the BBC for a comment, told Piers Morgan in a recent interview that his views had been "misunderstood".

He has previously said his comments had been "taken out of context and amplified" to present "false narratives" about him.