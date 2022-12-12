The King and Queen Consort met Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney on the pitch at Wrexham football club.

Reynolds and McElhenney, who own Wrexham football club, gave King Charles and Queen Camilla a tour of the ground and spoke to them about redevelopment plans.

The visit was to mark Wrexham achieving city status.

