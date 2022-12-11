Morocco fans brought traffic to a standstill in Cardiff to celebrate becoming the first African nation to reach a World Cup semi-final.

Flags were waved and blue and red smoke bombs were set off after their football team beat Portugal 1-0 in Saturday's quarter-final in Qatar.

The supporters sang and chanted to a drum beat on City Road as horns blared.

The Atlas Lions face France on Wednesday for a chance to face Argentina or Croatia in the final.