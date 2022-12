Residents have spoken out following the death of two people in a house fire.

Emergency services were called to a street in St Dogmaels, Pembrokeshire at about 01:00 GMT on Sunday.

Eleven people were evacuated from Church Lane and put up at the White Hart pub.

Rev Elizabeth Rowe, of St Thomas Church, called the event “very tragic”.

“It’s absolutely unbelievable that such a thing has happened,” she said.