Professional dancer Amy Dowden has revealed how she ended up in hospital with a Crohn's disease flare-up just hours after finishing a tour with Strictly Come Dancing.

The 32-year-old from Caerphilly has dealt with the effects of a chronic bowel condition since she was 11 and flare-ups can mean she is rushed into hospital for treatment.

The morning after the final performance on the Strictly tour with the other professional dancers from the hit BBC TV show, Amy was taken to hospital for treatment after her condition flared-up.

"After the show at the O2, out of nowhere, I had a flare-up and I collapsed," said Amy.

