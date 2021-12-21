This is the moment a hooded thief was caught on camera snatching a parcel from the porch of a house in Cardiff.

Stina Strangis, of Southminster Road, Penylan, said she had a note from her delivery provider saying her parcel had been left in the bin.

But after checking her security camera on Wednesday evening she was shocked to see the culprit steal her package and put it in a trolley their partner in crime was handling rammed with others.

"These thieves are opportunists. If people are ordering Christmas presents in one go, and they've not said they have a safe place to leave it and delivery drivers have left it in full view for thieves to come and steal, it's not fair," Mrs Strangis said.

"I feel sick because it makes me think how many people have had Christmas presents stolen from them".

Mrs Strangis said police told her that a lot of similar incidents have been happening recently.

"Be vigilant and don't ask for things to be left in a safe place," she said she was told.

South Wales Police says it is investigating and has appealed for witnesses.

The force advises on its website to track your parcel, install a video doorbell and to arrange for it to be delivered to a trusted neighbour.