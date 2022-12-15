This is the moment a disqualified drug-driver crashed head-on with another car while overtaking.

Gavin Evans, 36, of Queen Street, Treuddyn, Flintshire, was convicted of three counts of causing serious injury when he hit the car of Isla Watts on 4 October 2020.

The prosecution said he had left Ms Watts in critical condition and had changed her life for ever.

He, along with his two passengers, spent several weeks in hospital while being treated for significant life-threatening injuries.

Evans was given a three-and-a-half year prison sentence and a six years and nine months driving ban.