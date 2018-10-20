"We don't want to see dogs injured, we don't want to see dogs dying for sport."

Greyhound racing could be banned in Wales after a Senedd committee called for it to be gradually outlawed.

The sport is a commercial activity which sees the breed chase a lure around an oval track.

But Vanessa Waddon, the owner of Llanharan-based dog charity Hope Rescue, said when these greyhounds get injured, it becomes an animal rescue crisis in the UK.

"They need protection from harm," she said.

The Greyhound Board of Great Britain said it was "disappointed" while the Welsh government said it would consider the recommendation.