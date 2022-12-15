Members of the Royal College of Nurses (RCN) across Wales have staged their first strike over pay.

Nurses are asking for a 19% pay rise, but the Welsh government offered between 4% and 5.5%.

Nurse practitioner Sue Williams in Bangor said: "We do not want to be on the picket line, but we have no other choice and enough is enough really."

Health Minister Eluned Morgan said she believed all public sector workers should be paid fairly for what they do and that the Welsh government would continue working with bodies to "deliver the best possible outcome".