A farmer is calling for better screening methods to save cows being unnecessarily put down due to bovine tuberculosis (TB).

Carwyn Roberts, from Rowen, Conwy county, has recently had to send one of his animals to slaughter after it tested positive for the disease, despite the farm being under TB restrictions since February 2021. Her young calf died shortly after.

“I just don’t think the test is good enough. It's the same test that’s been going for maybe 100 years now,” he said.

The Welsh government says it is listening to farmers as it looks for solutions.