"It was horrific, all I was thinking was 'am I going to lose him?'"

Lyndsey Foley is urging other parents to be aware of the dangers about mini magnets in toys after her son Jude swallowed 52 of them.

Aged four, he had to have emergency surgery to get them removed.

He could not eat anything and was bed-bound for seven days during his two-week hospital stay, ad has been left with a five-inch scar.

Public Health Wales has urged people to think before buying products containing mini magnets and button batteries for children.