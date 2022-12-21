A woman has said some days she lives on biscuits just to be able to afford to heat her home, which has a mould problem.

Denise Jones' home, in Blaenavon, Torfaen, has been plagued by damp and mould since insulation work in 2018 was interrupted by Storm Emma.

"Some days I'm not lying, I don't eat... all my money's going on gas," she said.

Her landlord, Bron Afon housing association, said it would "continue to work" with her to resolve any issues.