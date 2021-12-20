The Archbishop of Wales has said the reliance on food banks is an "outrage" in his Christmas message.

The Most Reverend Andrew John has issued a joint message with the Catholic Archbishop of Cardiff, Mark O'Toole, for the first time.

Mr Jones said: "The sixth most wealthy country in the world should be able to craft society in which people aren't dependent upon food banks."

He also highlighted other struggles people have faced throughout the year, such as the Covid-19 pandemic.