Mike Hynda is making his last run from Wales to Ukraine before Christmas, to bring essential medical supplies and equipment to Ukrainians on the front line.

He has taken six anaesthetic machines, embolectomy catheters and specialist surgeons’ headlamps and glasses, to be used in operating theatres.

He said he is trying to add value to the hospitals in Ukraine, and make a difference in saving people’s lives.

Mr Hynda, from Porthcawl, Bridgend county, has personal reasons for wanting to help and is using his latest trip to make a family pilgrimage.

“My father was Ukrainian and he would be horrified, he would be in his 90s now, but he would go back and fight.

“It’s brought Ukraine together in terms of fighting this unjust and brutal war, and I find it humbling when I go there and see how resilient the people are.”

Video by Michael Burgess