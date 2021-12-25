With strike action set to cause travel disruption over Christmas, police have urged people not to drink-drive.

Rail passengers have been advised to avoid Christmas Eve travel due to rail strikes.

Chief Constable Jeremy Vaughan, of South Wales Police, said getting behind the wheel after consuming alcohol could wreck lives.

He said: "Do not drink and drive. It's likely to spoil your life, if not worse.

"It's likely to spoil someone else's life, if not worse."