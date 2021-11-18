The Welsh Refugee Council wants asylum seekers to be allowed to work as a way of increasing their income.

They fear the rising cost of living is forcing some asylum seekers into destitution.

People seeking asylum are given somewhere to live and a weekly allowance of £40 to cover food, essential items and travel.

The Home Office recently increased this to £45. They also offer a hardship fund, as well as clothes and food donated by the public.

However, asylum seekers the charity supports said work permits would be the best solution.