The son of Aled Glynne Davies has urged his missing dad to come home.

The former editor of BBC Radio Cymru was last seen in Pontcanna, in Cardiff, on New Year's Eve.

Gruffudd Glyn asked people to check CCTV to establish his dad’s movements that night.

“We love you so much and please come home,” Mr Glyn said.

Mr Davies is about 6ft (1.83m) tall. He was last seen wearing a green puffer jacket, a dark green deer-hunter hat and glasses.