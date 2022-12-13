It is the first day back at work for many after the festive break but it has also meant a difficult commute for frustrated train users.

On Wednesday, people are being told to once again travel only if "absolutely necessary" due to services being cancelled and disrupted.

Now the boss of Britain's largest rail union has warned that strikes could continue for months more.

One commuter described how she had to catch four buses to get to Cardiff city centre from Dinas Powys in the Vale of Glamorgan.

Another said she "feels sorry for commuters" and has "just had enough" of continuing strikes.

Mick Lynch, of the RMT union, apologised for any inconvenience caused and said people should "direct your anger at the government".