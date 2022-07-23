Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is looking at plans to ensure all school pupils in England study maths in some form until the age of 18.

While the change would not apply to Wales, where education is devolved, the BBC asked shoppers in Cardiff city centre what they thought of the idea.

"It should be a choice, but if those skills are going to help you have a better living, why not?" said one person.

Another added: "It shouldn't just be England, it should be everywhere."