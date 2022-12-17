First Minister Mark Drakeford says he had no choice but to stay at a five-star hotel in Qatar paid for by the Qatari government during the World Cup tournament last year.

The country has been criticised for its treatment of migrant workers and its lack of LGBTQ rights.

But Mr Drakeford said he could only attend the meetings he planned to if he was prepared to comply with the arrangements put in place by the Qataris.

"Every single meeting that I attended, we raised the issues that are important to people here in Wales," he said.