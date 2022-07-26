Before becoming one of the UK's most prominent and successful bare-knuckle boxers, James Lilley was writing poetry.

"It fell to the side because I thought it was a stupid hobby... all my friends were tough guys so it wasn't something you spoke about," said 36-year-old James, from Swansea.

The controversial sport is unregulated in the UK, but is not illegal, and when Covid hit James spent a lot of time thinking and wrestling with his feelings, so much so that he soon rediscovered his childhood love of poetry.

After finally "getting the guts" to submit his work, James has had his work published and has even set up a regular event - the Drunk Poets' Society - in Port Talbot.

Video by Michael Burgess