Travel insurance warning after traveller 'lucky to be alive'
Adam Davies was left with life-threatening injuries, including a fractured skull, following a motorbike crash in Thailand on 26 December.
However his pain did not end there - he discovered his insurance policy did not fully cover the accident.
His family back in Pembrokeshire have raised £20,000 to pay for treatment but have warned others to check their policy's fine print.
Sister Jess Davies said: "Nobody really reads the small print but I urge everyone to do it."