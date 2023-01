A woman has said she suffers panic attacks and has been left feeling anxious after what she describes as targeted online abuse.

Jaz Woodward, 23, believes an individual has been sending her threatening images and messages, many with racist content.

Jaz, who is mixed race, said it started after she opened a new bakery business in Welshpool, Powys, in October.

Dyfed-Powys Police said it takes such reports "very seriously".