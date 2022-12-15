Mark Drakeford said a one time payment is all his government could afford to offer NHS workers who are set to take further industrial action.

Year-on-year pay rises would not be offered in talks with union bosses later this week, the First Minister said at a press conference today.

The Royal College of Nursing wants a 19% pay rise and said the one-off payment was not "satisfactory" and would not halt strike action.

Mr Drakeford said he was not able to give annual pay rises because the funding to pay for them was "absolutely linked" to pay awards for NHS workers in England