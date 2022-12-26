Children were left devastated after their school garden was destroyed by arsonists.

Bodringallt Primary School, in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, has been left with a £20,000 repair bill after the attack on 5 January.

Ten-year-old Harveyjy said he had donated his Christmas money to help repair the garden.

Head teacher Sion Howells said he was left in “disbelief and shock”.

He added: "I couldn’t believe someone would do that, cause that invasion and destruction."