A van driver had to be rescued from his vehicle after it got stuck in floodwater.

Kevin Evans, from Llandysul, Ceredigion, spent over three hours waiting for emergency services after the van's engine cut out when he tried to drive it through the water on the A4069 near Llandovery, Carmarthenshire.

"I was following two cars. They got through and my engine just cut out," he said.

Stormy weather has caused disruption across Wales, including power cuts and train delays.