The law is on the side of passengers who were booked to fly with Wizz Air from Cardiff, travel journalist Simon Calder has said.

The budget airline announced this week it was ending all flights in and out of Cardiff Airport.

Mr Calder said European passenger rights dictated that the firm must offer travellers a full refund, but there was no entitlement to compensation.

“But it is absolutely clear that Wizz Air is now going to have to sort out the problems,” he added.