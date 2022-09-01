A luxury hotel and restaurant boss says he has offered staff the opportunity to work four-day weeks in an attempt to recruit and keep more staff.

"As we came out of Covid, I think the industry and we particularly realised that we needed to change," said Thomas Ferrante, of Seren Collection, a group that includes the Grove of Narberth hotel and restaurant in Pembrokeshire.

He said the industry faced a "perfect storm" of staff shortages following the pandemic and Brexit.

To try to attract more staff and keep them, he said the Grove had offered staff better working hours and a profit sharing scheme.

"We have generally a happier atmosphere and we find it easier to recruit than we did," Mr Ferrante said.