"What a nightmare," is how Becky Herbert described icy roads in Maesteg, in Bridgend county.

Schools were shut in eight Welsh counties and the icy conditions led to road closures and a number of accidents.

The Met Office extended its weather warning across most of Wales until Thursday.

Up to 10cm (4in) of snow is expected in some areas, the forecaster has warned, with up to 15cm (6in) on higher ground.