Twenty years after it was found, Newport's medieval ship has become one of Wales' biggest historical finds.

The craft is believed to have been importing red wine to the UK and was in Newport for repairs, but while it was in the city, an accident left it unrecoverable.

It was broken up and what was left was preserved by the mud and silt of the River Usk.

"This has been the most extraordinary project and the team behind it deserve the highest of praise," said TV historian Dan Snow.