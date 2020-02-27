Disabled people are being left unable to use the reduced-price travel services they are entitled to due to delays in benefits assessments.

Users must prove evidence of receiving Personal Independence Payments (PIPs) to qualify for a travel card and many have no fixed date for an assessment.

"I don't leave the house," said Lara Warlow, 42, who struggles to afford travel without the pass after a life-altering accident in 2017.

The Department for Work and Pensions, which assesses people, said waiting times have "greatly improved".