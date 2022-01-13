Wales rugby: Former women's boss says colleague made rape jibe
The former head of Welsh women's rugby has said she considered suicide because of what she claims is a "toxic culture" of sexism at the Welsh Rugby Union.
Charlotte Wathan also said a male colleague told her, in a busy office, that he wanted to "rape" her.
Another former female WRU employee, a mum of one, said she wrote a manual for her husband in case she killed herself.
The Welsh Rugby Union have said that both cases were investigated and proper procedures were followed.