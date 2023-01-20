A former care worker got a £10,000 pay rise overnight after quitting to become an HGV driver.

Dan White, from the Vale of Glamorgan, said he loved the job but could not afford to look after his family on the wages paid.

The 40-year-old said he would “go back tomorrow” if he could earn the same wages as he does driving a lorry.

But as things stand he felt he could not justify going back to helping vulnerable adults.

He said: “I wouldn’t be able to feed my kids.”