A father is facing homelessness after complaining he feared mould in his rented home could be bad for his children’s health.

Liam McClelland, 32, privately rented a £500-a-month house in Criccieth, Gwynedd, for the past two years.

But the father-of-two was given notice to evict by his landlord after seeking advice from the council about the property.

“They told my landlord they had three months to sort it out,” said Mr McClelland.

“But 15 minutes after my landlord came back with an eviction notice.”