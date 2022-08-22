After Keegan lost his dad Adam, Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds sent the 11-year-old football player a video message.

"I heard a little bit about your story and I just want to say I'm really inspired by you pal," Wrexham AFC owner Reynolds says in the video.

Keegan says playing football has helped him cope with the loss.

His team, FC United of Wrexham, set up an online appeal to raise £480 for new kits for their under-12 futsal team.

Then Reynolds donated more than triple the amount himself.

"That video just made my day," Keegan said in a video reply to Reynolds.