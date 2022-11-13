As Wales celebrates St Dwynwen's Day, we take a look back at some archive footage showing what makes Welsh people so full of love.

Named after the Welsh patron saint of love, it is often referred to as Wales' Valentine's Day.

In 1980 research claimed more people in Wales got kissed than anywhere else in the UK.

Some believed it and were adamant the Welsh were the best kissers.

One man said kissing took up so much time he could “hardly find time to work”.