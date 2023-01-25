The closure of a factory, putting 730 jobs at risk, has come as a shock, according to one worker.

Andy Ferguson said some people had been employed at 2 Sisters Food Group at Llangefni, Anglesey, for more than 30 years.

"It's going to hit them hard," he said. "There is not a lot of work on the island."

The firm said the site was old and would require significant investment to bring it up to the same standard as its other locations.

It also said the factory was one of its smallest and products could be made more efficiently elsewhere.