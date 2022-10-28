This is the moment a killer called a friend to tell them they had committed murder.

Rebecca Press stabbed 57-year-old Marc Ash in her mother's home in Long Row, Elliot's Town in July last year.

The 31-year-old, from Trecenydd, Caerphilly county, initially denied murder but changed her plea during her trial. She must serve a minimum of 20 years.

Cardiff Crown Court heard she had been drinking and using drugs, including ecstasy and benzodiazepines, on the day of the crime.