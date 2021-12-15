"It's a fidget sort of thing, where you just use that bit of motion and it helps focus your brain."

Rachel Garrick, a senior councillor in Monmouthshire, has explained why she was knitting during a council meeting about £11.4m in cuts.

The wheelchair user, who represents the Caldicot Castle ward, was criticised by Conservative group leader Richard John.

He said knitting during the video call was completely inappropriate.

Ms Garrick, who has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome and osteoarthritis, said it helps her to concentrate and cope with pain.