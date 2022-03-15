Natalie Hodgkinson has set up a barista training course to help create new skills and boost young people's confidence.

She also wanted to promote diversity and representation within the industry so began working with people from diverse backgrounds in Cardiff.

"Coffee really is just the medium that we use to reach and engage with local young people," she says.

"It’s all about the confidence building but coffee is the way that we do it."

Here, baristas and other young people explain how it has inspired and helped them.