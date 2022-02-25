Cancer patient says staff have less time to care

"You need people there that understand you, that you can lean on."

Mal O'Donnell said cancer patients need care and attention from staff to fight the disease.

The 76-year-old was diagnosed with prostate cancer 12 years ago, but it spread to his bones three years ago.

The former painter, from Cardiff, said staff have been unable to provide the same level of care since before the pandemic.

"You can no way blame the staff that's there," he said. "You can blame that there's not enough of them."

Mal's experience comes as the charity Tenovus Cancer Care said services in Wales need "urgent attention".