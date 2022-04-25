Some in power at the Welsh Rugby Union do not want women playing the game, ex-international Alecs Donovan has claimed.

She recalled the WRU building a men-only gym and being told she was not even allowed to meet male counterparts in the team room.

"There are people in power that don't care about the women's game," she said.

"There was an overwhelming feeling as a player that you were second class and not very welcome."

Her remarks follow allegations of racism, sexism and misogyny within the union being raised in a BBC Wales Investigates programme.