A pitch used by a junior football team has been badly damaged by people riding quad bikes.

Footage appears to show the vandals deliberately damaging Betterment Park in Cwm, Blaenau Gwent.

It followed an invitation on social media by rapper Dight 23 asking people with dirt bikes and vehicles to meet on 5 February to feature in his music video.

He has claimed the damage, which is being investigated by police, was done before he arrived.

Volunteers have set up a £3,500 fundraiser to pay to repair the pitch.