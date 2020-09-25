Until 13 February 1923, if you had turned on a radio in Wales, all you would have heard would have been static fuzz, and maybe some Morse code if you were lucky.

But 100 years ago on Monday, all that changed when 5WA - an indirect ancestor of BBC Radio Wales - took to the air.

It broadcast from a tiny studio in an old cinema above a music shop at 19 Castle Street in Cardiff city centre, starting at 5pm with a live speech from BBC founder Sir John Reith.

Then at 9.30pm that evening, Blaina-born baritone Mostyn Thomas sang Dafydd y Garreg Wen, the first Welsh language song on air.