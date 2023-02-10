Queen Elizabeth II, the Duke of Edinburgh and the Prince of Wales attended the opening ceremony of the Welsh Assembly in May 1999 in Cardiff Bay.

Prince Charles spoke in Welsh to the 60 new Assembly members and the Queen signed a special edition of the Government in Wales Act – a symbol of the transfer of powers from Westminster to Wales.

During the ceremony, a 13-year-old Charlotte Church gave a performance.

Later that evening, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh attended a dinner given by Wales' new First Secretary Alun Michael before watching a firework display.