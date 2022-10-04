Sports facilities in Wales are often not properly equipped for menstruating women and many are turning their backs on sports as a result.

"Many times we've gone into the changing rooms, gone into the toilets and there are no sanitary bins available," said Nel Huws from Y Felinheli Football Club in Gwynedd.

"That makes it really awkward," she said.

The Welsh government said it is committing £24m to developing sports facilities by 2025.