As the BBC marks 100 years of broadcasting in Wales, it looks back on some of the major events it has covered.

In March 1984, it documented the beginning of the miners' strikes, as workers across Wales picketed.

It was an attempt by miners to stop the National Coal Board (NCB) and the government of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher shutting down mines that were becoming less profitable.

The mines were the income of hundreds of Welsh families.

The strikes lasted a year, but ultimately saw the decline of the industry.