Watch Wales Today behind the scenes as BBC celebrates 100 years in Wales
There was an error
Sorry, this content isn't available any more.
To mark 100 years of the BBC in Wales, we're live streaming behind the scenes at BBC Wales' flagship news programme BBC Wales Today.
Lead presenter Lucy Owen will take us on a tour of the Wales Today studio, TV gallery and newsroom at Central Square in Cardiff as the programme goes live on BBC One Wales.
The behind the scenes live stream will begin on Monday at 18:20 GMT.