The rise of multiplex cinemas led to the closure of many smaller independent cinemas, and those that have managed to survive are being hit hard by rising energy costs.

Brynamman Public Hall and Cinema in Carmarthenshire has kept going thanks to the support of volunteers.

Next year, this 1920s art deco auditorium, will celebrate its 100th birthday.

"If it was to disappear, it would...rip the heart out of the village," said General Manager Tom Smith.