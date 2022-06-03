A charity is putting together parcels of African food for people who cannot afford food from back home due to the cost of living crisis.

The Zimbabwe Newport Volunteering Association delivers between 30 and 50 African food parcels in Newport a month.

Robert Muza, founder and chairman, said beneficiaries were appreciating the parcels "more and more" due to rising costs.

He said that often, immigrant families do not have another support network to rely on, and may be sending money back to relatives in Africa.

He said: "These items are more expensive because they are not produced locally, they are getting shipped all the way from Africa.”